NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,871,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,681. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

