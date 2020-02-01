NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Up 6.8%

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.50, approximately 245,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 58,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNA. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($22.80) by $10.80. Research analysts anticipate that NuCana PLC will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NuCana by 134,310.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

