NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Up 6.8%

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.50, approximately 245,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 58,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCNA. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($22.80) by $10.80. Research analysts anticipate that NuCana PLC will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NuCana by 134,310.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $3,819,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit