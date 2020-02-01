OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.43.
OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.02. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.73.
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
