OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.43.

OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.02. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.73.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$176.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

