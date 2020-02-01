OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on February 28th

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of -152.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

