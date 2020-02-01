OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on February 28th

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

OFS Credit has a payout ratio of -152.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Dividend History for OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit