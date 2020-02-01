Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 482,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Omeros has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.63.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

