Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $44.99. 1,152,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 494,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,835,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit