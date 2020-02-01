Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.90.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $44.99. 1,152,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Open Text has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Open Text by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,898,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,893,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 494,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,835,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.