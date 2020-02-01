Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $912.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Opus Bank by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Opus Bank by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

