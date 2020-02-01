Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.25. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 85,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.41.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.75 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.