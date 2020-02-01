Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ovintiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

