Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnCana Corporation is one of the world’s largest independent natural gas producers and gas storage operators. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ovintiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Analyst Recommendations for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

