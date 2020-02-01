Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Oxford BioMedica stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 658.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 615.12. Oxford BioMedica has a twelve month low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $465.00 million and a PE ratio of -52.16.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

