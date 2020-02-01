Pacific Smiles Group (ASX:PSQ) Shares Up 2.2%

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.82 ($1.29) and last traded at A$1.82 ($1.29), 293 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.78 ($1.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market cap of $276.63 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.73 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.50.

Pacific Smiles Group Company Profile (ASX:PSQ)

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

