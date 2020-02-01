Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

PKG traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

