Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.20 EPS.

PKG stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. 1,739,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.36.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

