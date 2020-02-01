PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Buys 92,299 Shares of Stock

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management purchased 92,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,469.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management purchased 2,214 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,674.88.

On Thursday, January 16th, Highbridge Capital Management purchased 16,359 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $285,137.37.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Highbridge Capital Management purchased 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $762,904.17.

NYSE PKD opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter worth $9,571,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.