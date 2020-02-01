Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.25-10.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.08.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.98 and its 200-day moving average is $186.51. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $446,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,440 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

