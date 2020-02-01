Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,455,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 281.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.94. The company had a trading volume of 82,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,490. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $108.49.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.