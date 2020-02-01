Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.66. 5,738,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average is $168.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

