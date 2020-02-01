Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

EFSC traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 103,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,310. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

