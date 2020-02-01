Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 175,919 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

