Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 434 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,457,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,433. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.66. 1,187,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

