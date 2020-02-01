Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $36.32 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

