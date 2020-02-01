Parsley Energy’s (PE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

