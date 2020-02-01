Patron (PAT) Hits One Day Volume of $1,616.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $35,369.00 and approximately $1,616.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.35 or 0.02987227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,491,031 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, Hotbit, CoinBene, YoBit, LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

