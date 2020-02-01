Pavion Blue Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,698 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,906,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

