Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,226 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Phillips 66 comprises 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,394,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

