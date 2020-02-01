Pavion Blue Capital LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000. United Parcel Service comprises 2.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after purchasing an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after purchasing an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,157,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

