PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $4,934.00 and $65.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.