Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Paypal stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

