Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $33.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PGC. BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $556.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.