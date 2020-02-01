PeepCoin Price Up 41.6% Over Last Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and C-Patex. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $306,909.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 124,701,045,751 coins and its circulating supply is 85,501,045,751 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, TradeOgre, C-Patex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.