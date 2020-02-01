PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

