Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.70. 4,724,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,832. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.