Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS.

NYSE PSX traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 6,394,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

