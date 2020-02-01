Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. 6,394,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

