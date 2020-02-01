PIBBLE (PIB) Market Capitalization Tops $762,235.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $762,235.00 and approximately $49,480.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,287,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

