Pigeoncoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,362.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $118,362.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,481,509,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

