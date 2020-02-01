Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.06.

Shares of PXD traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.00. 1,588,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after acquiring an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,700,000 after acquiring an additional 119,852 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 315,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

