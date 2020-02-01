Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

