Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $29.17 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,217 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 21,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 48,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,777,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.53. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

