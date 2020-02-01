Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $115.44. 6,067,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

