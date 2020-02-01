Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,158,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $525.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.69. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.