Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.23.

NYSE:PII traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.84. 811,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,472. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

