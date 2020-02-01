Power Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $18.69 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $18.69 million and $428,770.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bittrex, Huobi and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, BX Thailand, Bancor Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN, TDAX, ABCC, Bittrex, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Binance, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.