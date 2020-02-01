Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. 781,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $324.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 39,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

