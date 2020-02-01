Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $526.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.63 million. Primerica posted sales of $487.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Primerica stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 164,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a 12-month low of $108.55 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Primerica by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Primerica by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Primerica by 334.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 86,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 147.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

