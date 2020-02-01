Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.03 Million

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce sales of $278.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $183.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after acquiring an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 338,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit