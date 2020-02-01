Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce sales of $278.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $183.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after acquiring an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 338,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

