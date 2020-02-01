Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Prothena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $485.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,351,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,066,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 376.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

