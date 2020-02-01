Prudent Investors Network Purchases New Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Prudent Investors Network purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,799,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 13,862,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.