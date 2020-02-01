Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post $14.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.01 billion and the highest is $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $17.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $55.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.28 billion to $59.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

NYSE PRU traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,733,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,694,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 176,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

