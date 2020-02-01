PTON Achieves Market Capitalization of $539,553.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. PTON has a market capitalization of $539,553.00 and approximately $792.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PTON has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

